The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Up 144.6% in July

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a growth of 144.6% from the July 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,416.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

