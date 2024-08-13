The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Up 144.6% in July

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a growth of 144.6% from the July 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,416.0 days.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $61.14.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
