Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Thales Price Performance
Shares of Thales stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.53. 22,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. Thales has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $37.71.
Thales Company Profile
