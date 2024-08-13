Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thales Price Performance

Shares of Thales stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.53. 22,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. Thales has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $37.71.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

