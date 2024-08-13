Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $917.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Texas Pacific Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $828.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $764.89 and its 200 day moving average is $630.05. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.63. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $467.62 and a 52-week high of $854.66.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,867,000 after buying an additional 1,267,123 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,454,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,920,000 after acquiring an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Mad River Investors lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,921,000 after acquiring an additional 66,663 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,541.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

