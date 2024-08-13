Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Terumo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRUMY remained flat at $17.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 41,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.90. Terumo has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

