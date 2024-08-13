Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Terumo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TRUMY remained flat at $17.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 41,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.90. Terumo has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.65.
Terumo Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Terumo
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.