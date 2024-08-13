Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.58

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 3037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of -0.14.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

