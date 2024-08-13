Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 100.5% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Up 1.4 %

TLSNY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.75 and a beta of 0.46. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Telia Company AB (publ)

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,100.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.