Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $230.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $257.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

