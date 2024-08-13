TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. TELA Bio updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

TELA stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. 311,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,870. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TELA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

