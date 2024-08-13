Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $153.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.54.

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $136.72. The stock had a trading volume of 334,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,086. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $139.35.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $124,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,591 shares in the company, valued at $32,531,882.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,770 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,300 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after purchasing an additional 962,073 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 239.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 791,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after buying an additional 557,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 802.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 484,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,125,000 after buying an additional 431,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

