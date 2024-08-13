Talphera (TLPH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect Talphera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TLPH opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.33. Talphera has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Talphera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Talphera in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

