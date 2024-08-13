T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Tigress Financial raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $235.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. T-Mobile US traded as high as $195.93 and last traded at $193.94, with a volume of 251412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.95.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $30,902,933.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675,641,331 shares in the company, valued at $110,082,242,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,256,545 shares of company stock valued at $561,509,865 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $228.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.40 and its 200 day moving average is $169.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

