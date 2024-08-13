Syros Pharmaceuticals’ (SYRS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 147.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,687,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,190. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 850.20% and a negative net margin of 1,656.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 34,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $178,365.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 787,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 428,175 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

