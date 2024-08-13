SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKHL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.13. 418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%.

