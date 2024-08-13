Susquehanna Cuts Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $95.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAR. StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.57.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $233.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.00.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 266.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 589,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after acquiring an additional 88,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

