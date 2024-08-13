Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.18. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$7.51 and a 1-year high of C$10.90.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.2619128 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

