Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 7.4%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $583.87 and last traded at $581.03. Approximately 4,027,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 8,257,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $540.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $911.85.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $782.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $840.22.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 52.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 48.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 118.3% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

