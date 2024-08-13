Super League Enterprise (SLE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Super League Enterprise to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.18. Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 228.35% and a negative net margin of 109.20%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. On average, analysts expect Super League Enterprise to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Super League Enterprise stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

In other Super League Enterprise news, Director Jeff Patrick Gehl bought 25,000 shares of Super League Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,547 shares in the company, valued at $180,219.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

