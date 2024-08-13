Sunrise Realty Trust (SUNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sunrise Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ SUNS opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $14.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunrise Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Sunrise Realty Trust
Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SUNS) is an institutional lender that originates and funds loans to commercial real estate projects in the Southern United States. The firm seeks to target loans with investment rates in the mid-teens.
