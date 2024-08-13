Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SLF. CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$75.60.

Shares of SLF traded up C$3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 56.69 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$61.84 and a 12 month high of C$74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.01.

In related news, Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

