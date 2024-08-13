Substratum Achieves Market Capitalization of $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.71 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010725 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.59 or 1.00036715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008098 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007589 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023822 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

