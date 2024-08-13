Stratis Price Tops $0.0478 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $70,104.49 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,681.55 or 0.04429513 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00035139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

