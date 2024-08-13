StockNews.com Lowers Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to Sell

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.67. 362,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,493. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.35. Diodes has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $443,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $31,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Diodes by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 323,759 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 12.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,703,000 after acquiring an additional 282,089 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 166,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,913,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after purchasing an additional 141,610 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

