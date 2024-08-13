StockNews.com Lowers Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.76.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $708.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 213,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 119,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 53,244 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.