StockNews.com Lowers Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Cooper-Standard stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.76.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $708.36 million during the quarter.
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.
