StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of REED stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 million. Analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Featured Articles

