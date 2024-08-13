StockNews.com Downgrades Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) to Sell

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Maiden Stock Performance
Shares of MHLD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,643. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. Maiden has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $161.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.27.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter.
About Maiden
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
