StockNews.com Downgrades Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) to Sell

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Maiden Stock Performance

Shares of MHLD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,643. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. Maiden has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $161.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Maiden

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 76,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Maiden by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

