StockNews.com Downgrades Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) to Sell

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

IVR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,270. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $425.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 62.02%. The business had revenue of $68.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 96,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth about $4,302,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 302,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

