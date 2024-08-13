StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ:UG opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter.

United-Guardian Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from United-Guardian’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.1%. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United-Guardian were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

