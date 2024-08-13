StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $9.66 on Friday. Team has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 98.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Team
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Team stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Team as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
