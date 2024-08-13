StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Price Performance
Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.84.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Republic First Bancorp
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.