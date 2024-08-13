Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August 13th (ALIM, ANSS, ARTV, CARV, CHEK, CIZN, CPSH, DIT, GBR, GORO)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 13th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV). They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC). They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL). They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA). They issued an overweight rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.

