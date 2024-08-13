Stifel Nicolaus Cuts AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Price Target to $11.00

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ASLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AerSale from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ ASLE opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AerSale has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $267.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. AerSale had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in AerSale by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,278,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after buying an additional 828,836 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AerSale by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after buying an additional 377,397 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AerSale by 27.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 398,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AerSale by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after buying an additional 63,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AerSale by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 411,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

