Sterling Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,600,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 104,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.73. 5,877,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,829. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $66.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

