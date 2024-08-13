Sterling Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after buying an additional 3,801,910 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $207,850,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,581,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,375 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,295. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

