Sterling Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,420 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 6.0% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock remained flat at $29.47 during trading hours on Monday. 600,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,688. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

