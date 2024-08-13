Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Gap Up to $77.03

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.03, but opened at $91.02. Starbucks shares last traded at $94.35, with a volume of 48,827,086 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.04.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.