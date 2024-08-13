Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUXFree Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 9,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 40.2% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in Starbucks by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 191,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Up 21.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $16.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.43. 94,567,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,355,143. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. TD Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

