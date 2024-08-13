Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 9,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 40.2% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in Starbucks by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 191,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $16.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.43. 94,567,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,355,143. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. TD Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.04.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

