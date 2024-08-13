Square Token (SQUA) One Day Volume Tops $1.43

Square Token (SQUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $83,392.20 and approximately $1.43 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04031924 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

