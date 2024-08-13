Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Update

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPJ stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84.

About Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

