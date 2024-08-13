Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Short Interest Update

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of COPP stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $22.30. 10,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,679. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 million, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Copper Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Sprott Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

