Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Up to $11.29

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $12.02. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 346,528 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRAD

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.46 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth $8,392,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Sportradar Group by 31.1% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 465,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 110,520 shares during the period.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.