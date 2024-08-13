Spire Global (SPIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). Spire Global had a negative net margin of 66.72% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.08 million. On average, analysts expect Spire Global to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Spire Global stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. Spire Global has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $249.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.01.
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
