Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Spectral AI updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spectral AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDAI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 14,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,010. Spectral AI has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Spectral AI in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spectral AI in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Spectral AI Company Profile

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

