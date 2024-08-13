SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.8% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $533.19. The company had a trading volume of 384,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $541.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

