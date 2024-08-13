SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONEV stock opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $126.10. The stock has a market cap of $647.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.48.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

