SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,538,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,933. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $229.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

