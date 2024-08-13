SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $3.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.38. 5,538,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,224,933. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

