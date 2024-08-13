Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) vs. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Antero Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $6.52 billion 1.05 $1.56 billion ($1.74) -3.58 Antero Resources $4.15 billion 2.03 $242.92 million $0.20 135.95

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Resources. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

87.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy and Antero Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 1 10 2 0 2.08 Antero Resources 0 7 6 1 2.57

Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 35.19%. Antero Resources has a consensus target price of $33.69, indicating a potential upside of 23.91%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -48.91% 10.55% 4.80% Antero Resources 1.88% 0.45% 0.24%

Summary

Antero Resources beats Southwestern Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2023, the company had approximately 515,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and approximately 172,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. Its gathering and compression systems also comprise 631 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

