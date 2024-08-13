Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,434,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,108 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,027,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 203,452 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

