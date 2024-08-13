Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. 7,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,377. The firm has a market cap of $573.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $58.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $626,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,851,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $626,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $900,435. 17.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

