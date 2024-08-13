SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 479,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

